<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$18900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2013 Toyota RAV4

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED,138KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY I

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED,138KM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY I

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV1DW015942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$18900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

2013 Toyota RAV4