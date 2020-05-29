Menu
Account
Sign In
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2013 VERSALIFT SST40EIH

2013 VERSALIFT SST40EIH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 VERSALIFT SST40EIH

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5193011
  2. 5193011
Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5193011
  • Stock #: BU-2379
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT5DEB82893
Exterior Colour
"
Body Style
Pickup Truck

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, OUTRIGGERS, STEP RUNNING BOARDS, ARTICULATING & TELESCOPIC INSULATED VERSALIFT SST 40EIH-01 BUCKET WITH 45 FT WORKING HEIGHT. 22.75 FT HORIZONTAL REACH AND MORE. HAS 148,039 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 RAM 5500
 0 KM
$132,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 49,891 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-550
 61,870 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory