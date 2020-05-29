2013 VERSALIFT SST40EIH

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, OUTRIGGERS, STEP RUNNING BOARDS, ARTICULATING & TELESCOPIC INSULATED VERSALIFT SST 40EIH-01 BUCKET WITH 45 FT WORKING HEIGHT. 22.75 FT HORIZONTAL REACH AND MORE. HAS 148,039 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
