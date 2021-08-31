+ taxes & licensing
647-688-9917
11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
***Clean Title**Manual***
2013 VolksWagen Jetta Trendline 2.0L Engine. 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/AUX.
As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven.
