2013 Volkswagen Jetta

159,761 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L|Trendline|Manual

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L|Trendline|Manual

Location

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

159,761KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057125
  Stock #: 162
  VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM453179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 162
  • Mileage 159,761 KM

Vehicle Description

***Clean Title**Manual***


2013 VolksWagen Jetta Trendline 2.0L Engine. 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/AUX. 


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 
 
**** Financing is always available for all our customers. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates.*****

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

