2014 BMW X3

132,442 KM

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

xDrive35i

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,442KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7225454
  • Stock #: 3552
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C53E0E75785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,442 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW XDrive35i, 3.0L 6CYL. AWD. Fetures, Leather seats, Backup Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB input, Panaroma roof, Power and heated Seat (Driver and Passenger) Memory seat, Drive Train- All Wheel, Satellite Radio Sirius, Power Rear hatch, Parking distance control, Voice Commend recognition, Power folding mirros, Power windows and doors, Power liftgate, roof luggage rack and Vocal assist system. Priced to sell at $17950 including certification. Tax and licensing are extra,

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

- Cash for your used cars or trucks.

- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit.

-Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA and Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

