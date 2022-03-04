$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Dodge Journey
2014 Dodge Journey
SE PLUS,PUSH START,7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE PLUS,SAFETY INCLUDED,7 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,PUSH START BUTTON,REAR A/C HEATING CONTROL,$8900,+HST & LICENSING, FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2