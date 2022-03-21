Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

196,000 KM

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS,4CYLINDER,PUSH START,7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED

2014 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS,4CYLINDER,PUSH START,7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8732129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE PLUS,SAFETY INCLUDED,7 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,PUSH START BUTTON,REAR A/C HEATING CONTROL,$10900,+HST & LICENSING, FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

