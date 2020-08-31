2014 Ford Econoline ...

+ taxes & licensing
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 fORD E-350 Extended, 5.4 Litre engine and Telelift bucket/ Ladder truck in perfect working condition, with Height 35'5" and Reach 26' 8" also equipped with Tundar Power Inverter M2000 with Battery OPtimization Technology 12 VDC to 120 VAC-2000 W , also shelvings and much more ready for work with clean Carfax off lease, other options such as Aircondition, tilt and more priced to sell $ $31950.00 Certified, tax and licensing are extra.
