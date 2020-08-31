Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

115,416 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5776935
  • Stock #: 3432
  • VIN: 1FDSS3EL1EDA32491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 115,416 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 fORD E-350 Extended, 5.4 Litre  engine and Telelift bucket/ Ladder  truck in perfect working condition, with Height 35'5" and Reach 26' 8" also equipped with Tundar Power Inverter M2000 with Battery OPtimization Technology 12 VDC to 120 VAC-2000 W , also shelvings and much more ready for work with clean Carfax off lease,  other options such as Aircondition, tilt and more priced to sell $ $31950.00  Certified, tax and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

