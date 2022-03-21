Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Explorer

178,170 KM

Details Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

178,170KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914561
  • Stock #: 3634
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XEGB64717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2014 Ford Explorer L...
 178,170 KM
$16,850 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 71,000 KM
$14,850 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 106,600 KM
$68,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory