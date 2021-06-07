2014 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,850 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 5 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7304666

7304666 VIN: NM0LS7FX6E1146468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 92,554 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-up Sensor Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire USB Charger

