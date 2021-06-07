Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

92,554 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

92,554KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7304666
  VIN: NM0LS7FX6E1146468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 92,554 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSIT CONNECT XLT, 1.6L 4CYL, Cruise control, bluetooth, back-UP sensor, USB charger, AUX, priced to sell at $15,850.00 including certification. tax and licensing are extra.

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-up Sensor
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
USB Charger

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

