2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,196KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4460130
  Stock #: RET-2280
  VIN: 1FVACWDU2EHFV3843
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HYDRAULIC BRAKES , " G " LICENSE POSSIBLE, A/C , CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, AIR SEAT, AIR RIDE SUSPENSION, THERMO KING T-680R REEFER UNIT, 24 FT INSULATED ALUMINUM BOX WITH KEMLITE LINED WALLS, NON SLIP ALUMINUM FLOOR, INSULATED ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLLOUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 162,196 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL NOW 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415

Send A Message