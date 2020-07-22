Menu
2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

178,005 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2014 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

178,005KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5679156
  Stock #: DL-2477
  VIN: 1FVHCYCYXEHFP2011

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # DL-2477
  Mileage 178,005 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 9 SPEED EATON FULLER TRANSMISSION, A/C, BUCKET SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, AIR SUSPENSION SEAT, AIR SUSPENSION, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 40,000 LB REAR AXLES, MULTIVAN BOX THAT IS 30FT LONG BY 100" WIDE AND 100" HIGH, ALUMINUM FUEL TANK AND MORE. HAS 178,005 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
