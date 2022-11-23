2014 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 1 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9363412

9363412 Stock #: 3671

3671 VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH118677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3671

Mileage 131,145 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.