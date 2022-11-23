$18,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,145KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9363412
- Stock #: 3671
- VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH118677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,145 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
