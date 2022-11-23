Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

131,145 KM

Details Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,145KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363412
  • Stock #: 3671
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH118677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3671
  • Mileage 131,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

