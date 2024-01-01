Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000 KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED, $7750, +HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL,AUTO,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL,AUTO,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1720565984
  2. 1720566037
  3. 1720566078
  4. 1720566134
  5. 1720566175
  6. 1720566223
  7. 1720566291
  8. 1720566360
  9. 1720566429
  10. 1720566481
  11. 1720566538
  12. 1720566625
  13. 1720566717
  14. 1720566788
  15. 1720566861
  16. 1720566922
  17. 1720566964
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LH3EU210954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000 KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED, CARFAX VERIFIED, $7750, +HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL,AUTO,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL,AUTO,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 188,000 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda Pilot EXL,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,Car Play,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLU 184,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla APPLE CarPlay,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla APPLE CarPlay,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 99,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT