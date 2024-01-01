2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>One Owner, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Headlights, Power Locks, Power Seats and Much More. This Santa Fe was very well maintained. It looks and drives great. Priced to sell at $11,950. Price includes certification. Tax and Licensing are extra.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;> </p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

173,324 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1722956345
  2. 1722956345
  3. 1722956345
  4. 1722956345
  5. 1722956345
  6. 1722956345
  7. 1722956346
  8. 1722956345
  9. 1722956345
  10. 1722956344
  11. 1722956344
  12. 1722956344
  13. 1722956345
  14. 1722956345
  15. 1722956344
  16. 1722956345
  17. 1722956344
  18. 1722956344
  19. 1722956345
  20. 1722956346
  21. 1722956344
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,324KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB4EG162506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3806
  • Mileage 173,324 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Headlights, Power Locks, Power Seats and Much More. This Santa Fe was very well maintained. It looks and drives great. Priced to sell at $11,950. Price includes certification. Tax and Licensing are extra.

 

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Ford Transit T-150 130
2016 Ford Transit T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 137,916 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Audi Q5 154,068 KM $15,850 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 158,724 KM $14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport