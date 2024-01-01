$11,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3806
- Mileage 173,324 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Headlights, Power Locks, Power Seats and Much More. This Santa Fe was very well maintained. It looks and drives great. Priced to sell at $11,950. Price includes certification. Tax and Licensing are extra.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
Summit Auto Brokers
$11,950
