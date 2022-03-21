$9,900+ tax & licensing
416-565-8644
2014 Hyundai Sonata
CERTIFIED,AUTO,NO ACCIDENT,4CYLINDER,$9900,ALLOYS
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
221,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8726930
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC5EH864181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,AUTOMATIC,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),4 CYLINDER,GAS SAVER,ALLOY RIMS,$9900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
