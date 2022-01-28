Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Infiniti QX60

118,544 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60

2014 Infiniti QX60

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti QX60

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,544KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8239680
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM9EC526122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,544 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2014 INFINITI QX60, PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE 360 VIEW CAMERA, AWD, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, FOG LIGHTS, AUDIO CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, AND SO MUCH MORE.

 

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING VEHICLE WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

 

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

 

***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2007 Honda Civic LX
 252,752 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 Progres...
 90,428 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 30,189 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory