<p>SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $10990+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2014 Kia Sportage

178,000 KM

Details

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage

EX,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM.SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

2014 Kia Sportage

EX,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM.SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPC3AC3E7592346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $10990+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Kia Sportage