Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda CX-5

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT, LEATHER, NAVIGATION,SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT, LEATHER, NAVIGATION,SUNROOF

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

  1. 5825786
  2. 5825786
  3. 5825786
  4. 5825786
  5. 5825786
  6. 5825786
  7. 5825786
  8. 5825786
  9. 5825786
  10. 5825786
  11. 5825786
  12. 5825786
  13. 5825786
  14. 5825786
  15. 5825786
  16. 5825786
  17. 5825786
  18. 5825786
  19. 5825786
  20. 5825786
  21. 5825786
  22. 5825786
  23. 5825786
  24. 5825786
  25. 5825786
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5825786
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY9E0315220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!
FREE OFF ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX
FINANCING AVAILABLE THRU TD AUTO, RBC , CIBC, NATIONAL BANK, SCOTIABANK ETC,,
No Credit, Bad Credit Approved by our internal source.
FULL CREDIT CARD PAYMENT OPTION AVAILABLE WITHOUT TRANSACTION FEES
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT conveys power and elegance in a ride that inspires the spirit. It has stylish aluminum alloy wheels, tilt and slide glass sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic halogen headlamps with delay-off, front fog lamps, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, Centerpoint and Audiopilot, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, proximity key for doors and push button start, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, auto-dimming rear view mirror, and leather upholstery. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, ...
 115,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 149,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 103,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory