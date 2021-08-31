Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

107,554 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Coupe E350 4MATIC|AMG PKG|LOW MILEAGE

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Coupe E350 4MATIC|AMG PKG|LOW MILEAGE

Location

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,554KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8057128
  Stock #: 161
  VIN: WDDKJ8JB6EF284359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 161
  • Mileage 107,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes Benz E350 Coupe AMG Package, 4Matic (All Wheel Drive), Low Mileage, White on Light Grey Leather Interior. 3.5L V6 302 HP. Panoramic Roof, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Navigation, Heated Seats, Seamless Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, AMG Pakcage, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB. 


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer.
Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 
 
**** Financing is always available for all our customers. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates.*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

