2014 Nissan NV200

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$12,488 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 4 6 3 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8075077

8075077 VIN: 3N6CM0KN7EK696797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 238,463 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats GPS Navigation Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.