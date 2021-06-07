Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

88,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV Family Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV Family Tech

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

88,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7191869
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM8EC762336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,700 KM

Vehicle Description

FAMILY TECH PACKAGE 

7 PASSENGER, 360 degre cameras all around , MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS , NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERAS, ACCIDENT FREE , CLEAN CARFAX 

Vehicle Features

Tech package
Family package
7 Passengers
Navigation
Moonroof
360 degrees camera
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 106,000 KM
$21,200 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 84,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus RX 350 Sp...
 129,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory