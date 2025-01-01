Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $22900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 Y9ONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2014 Toyota 4Runner

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,7 PASSENGERS,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED

12153165

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,7 PASSENGERS,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,S/R,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC4ES510508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $22900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 Y9ONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Toyota 4Runner