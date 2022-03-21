$29,000+ tax & licensing
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Toyota 4Runner
SR5,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED,7 PASS,
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8745146
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8E5196475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SR5,7 PASSENGERS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED,LEATHER,MON ROOF,AMAZING DRIVE,CAR FAX CLEAN,$29000,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
