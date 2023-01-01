Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

185,000 KM

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

S,SUNROOF,LEATHER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108338
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC132009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$15490,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory