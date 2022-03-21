$16,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8740574
- Stock #: 3623
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7EC195464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,169 KM
Vehicle Description
This economical and reliable Corolla is a One Owner car with Clean Carfax and bno accidents, low mileage, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Aux/Usb connectivity, automatic, power windows and locks, cruise control, ice cold aircondition, and much more, it looks and drives perfect, priced to sell at $16850.00 including certifcation, tax and licensing are extra, Financing available Ex; with optional $1000 down payment and 48 month term, pay as little as $180 biweekly plus tax, OAC.
Vehicle Features
