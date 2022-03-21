Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

92,169 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

92,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740574
  • Stock #: 3623
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7EC195464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,169 KM

Vehicle Description

This economical and reliable Corolla is a One Owner car with Clean Carfax and bno accidents, low mileage, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Aux/Usb connectivity, automatic, power windows and locks, cruise control, ice cold aircondition, and much more, it looks and drives perfect, priced to sell at $16850.00 including certifcation, tax and licensing are extra, Financing available Ex; with optional $1000 down payment and 48 month term,  pay as little as $180 biweekly plus tax, OAC.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2018 Dodge Charger P...
 185,566 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,846 KM
$21,850 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 130,030 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory