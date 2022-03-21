$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
S,AUTO,ALLOYS,S/ROOF,BACKUP/CAMERA,HEATED SEATS
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
Sale
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8818199
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC117013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
S , AUTOMATIC,ALLOY RIMS,BACKUP CAMERA,SUN ROOF,POWER WINDOWS,CRUISE,FOG LIGHTS,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$14999,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2