2014 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9143737

9143737 VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC112270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

