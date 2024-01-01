2014 Toyota Highlander

Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE  CALL 416)565-8644</p>

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

XLE,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12058312

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
266,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJKRFH3ES053165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE  CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

416-565-8644

