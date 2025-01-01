$14,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD
AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV4EW177217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD,CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT HILSTORY,$14800,+HST & LICENSING, FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRY CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Spoiler
Warranty
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
