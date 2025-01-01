2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Menu
<p>AWD,CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT HILSTORY,$14800,+HST & LICENSING, FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRY CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER,</p>

184,000 KM

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing
AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
VIN 2T3BFREV4EW177217

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

AWD,CERTIFIED, 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM, $600 COVERAGE INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT HILSTORY,$14800,+HST & LICENSING, FOR TEST DRIVE OR INQUIRY CALL 416//565//8644 MIKE, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, 25 YEARS REGISTERED CAR DEALER,

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Spoiler

Warranty Included

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

