2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LE,AWD,SAFETIED,NO ACCIDENT,TOYOTA SERVICED
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8611838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,UP TO DATE SERVICE RECORDS WITH LOCAL TOYOTA DEALERSHIP,$14900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2