2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

238,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE,AWD,SAFETIED,NO ACCIDENT,TOYOTA SERVICED

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE,AWD,SAFETIED,NO ACCIDENT,TOYOTA SERVICED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8619662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,UP TO DATE SERVICE RECORDS WITH LOCAL TOYOTA DEALERSHIP,$14900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

