2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

185,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432648
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV5EW155291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$16900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

