2014 Toyota RAV4

179,500 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

179KM,NO ACCIDENT,$15900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY IN

2014 Toyota RAV4

179KM,NO ACCIDENT,$15900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY IN

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522518
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV0EW076075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,SAFETY INCLUDED,179KM,15900+HSTLICENSING,CLEAN CARFAX,3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION, 36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

