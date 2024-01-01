Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,$21900,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2014 Toyota Tundra

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Tundra

5.7L,TRD,V/8,SR5,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED,

Watch This Vehicle
12050455

2014 Toyota Tundra

5.7L,TRD,V/8,SR5,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1735422248
  2. 1735422300
  3. 1735422338
  4. 1735422393
  5. 1735422449
  6. 1735422498
  7. 1735422540
  8. 1735422582
  9. 1735422615
  10. 1735422645
  11. 1735422718
  12. 1735422784
  13. 1735422863
  14. 1735422912
  15. 1735422960
  16. 1735423000
  17. 1735423040
  18. 1735423081
  19. 1735423139
  20. 1735423201
  21. 1735423256
  22. 1735423351
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F17EX372411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,$21900,+HST &LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra 5.7L,TRD,V/8,SR5,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED, for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra 5.7L,TRD,V/8,SR5,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED, 237,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID,LEATHER,S/ROOF,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID,LEATHER,S/ROOF,NAV,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU 155,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,AWD,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,AWD,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED 144,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tundra