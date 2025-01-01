$16,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Toyota Tundra
DOUBLE CAB-5.7L,4WD,BLUETHOOTH,CAM,CERTIFIED
2014 Toyota Tundra
DOUBLE CAB-5.7L,4WD,BLUETHOOTH,CAM,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
296,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F12EX357363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 296,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$16500,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTROY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2014 Toyota Tundra DOUBLE CAB-5.7L,4WD,BLUETHOOTH,CAM,CERTIFIED 296,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID,LUXURY,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,CERTIFIED 132,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE,BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH.SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 222,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Toyota Tundra