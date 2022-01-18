Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

107,738 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8143906
  VIN: WVGJV3AX8EW512043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,738 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2014 VW TIGUAN AWD SILVER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER WINDOW AND MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING VEHICLE WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.  *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599 * FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.     ***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

