2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
107,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143906
- VIN: WVGJV3AX8EW512043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
