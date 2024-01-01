Menu
NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Backup Camera Bluetooth and more !

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit <a style=color: #196ad4; outline: none !important; href=http://natauto.ca/ target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>natauto.ca</a> or call :</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>The notable features of this 2015 AUDI Q5 TECHNIK: </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>No Accidents </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Clean Title </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>ALL - WHEEL - DRIVE (QUATTRO)</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Premium Sound </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Heated Seats at the front and back </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Panoramic sunroof </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Reverse Camera </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Power adjustable seat</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Power trunk </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Navigation </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Blind Spot Motor </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Push to Start</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. </span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !</span></p><p class=yiv6045101366p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv6045101366p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv6045101366s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0</span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1VFCFP7FA052913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Backup Camera Bluetooth and more !

 

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 

 

The notable features of this 2015 AUDI Q5 TECHNIK: 

 

No Accidents 

Clean Title 

ALL - WHEEL - DRIVE (QUATTRO)

Bluetooth

Premium Sound 

Heated Seats at the front and back 

Panoramic sunroof 

Reverse Camera 

Power adjustable seat

Power trunk 

Navigation 

Blind Spot Motor 

Push to Start

 

Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price 

 

Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)

 

Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee

 

Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. 

 

If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Audi Q5