2015 Audi Q5

177,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
TECHNIK,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1VFCFP7FA052913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN TITLE/ 6.2 inch Screen with Navigation , Backup Camera , Bang & Olufsen Speakers, Parking Sensors and more!

 

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 

 

The notable features of this 2013 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Plus: 

 

Clean Title 

No accidents

Backup Camera

Bluetooth

Parking Sensors

Sunroof

Navigation

Quattro (All - Wheel - Drive)

Heated Seats

 

Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price 

 

Extra Assurance - Each vehicle comes with a free 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and transmission, $600 per claim included

 

Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee

 

Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. 

 

If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

