$15,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
TECHNIK,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
2015 Audi Q5
TECHNIK,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour brown leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN TITLE/ 6.2 inch Screen with Navigation , Backup Camera , Bang & Olufsen Speakers, Parking Sensors and more!
National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :
6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0
The notable features of this 2013 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Plus:
Clean Title
No accidents
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
Sunroof
Navigation
Quattro (All - Wheel - Drive)
Heated Seats
Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price
Extra Assurance - Each vehicle comes with a free 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and transmission, $600 per claim included
Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee
Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street.
If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !
6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644