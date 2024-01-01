$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3804
- Mileage 154,068 KM
Vehicle Description
S Line, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Clean Carfax, Panoramic Glass Roof, Leather Seats, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth, Power Heated Seats, Power Mirror, Keyless, Push To Start Button, Alloy Wheels, Black Headliner and Much More!!!
This 2015 Audi Q5 Progressiv S Line is in excellent condition, well maintained and clean. It looks and drives great, featuring a reliable 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. With its Quattro all-wheel drive, it's perfect for winter and ready to handle any weather with ease.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
