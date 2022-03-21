Menu
2015 BMW X1

122,089 KM

Details Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,089KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947402
  • Stock #: 3627
  • VIN: WBAVL1C51FVY32451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

