2015 Chevrolet Cruze

64,087 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,087KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7172618
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7175333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,087 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2015 CHEVROLET CRUZE GREEN LT PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, CD PLAYER, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS, OR CALL US AT 905 237 7033 TO GET MORE INFO. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

