2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$8,888 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 8 7 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7172618

7172618 VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7175333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,087 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.