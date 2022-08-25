Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

194,581 KM

Details Features

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

194,581KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990788
  • Stock #: 3643
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT544565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 126,700 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
1988 Ford Crown Vict...
 103,000 MI
$6,550 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 204,539 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory