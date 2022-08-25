$11,850+ tax & licensing
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
194,581KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8990788
- Stock #: 3643
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT544565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 194,581 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2