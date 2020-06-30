Menu
2015 Dodge Ram

92,660 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Dodge Ram

2015 Dodge Ram

2015 Dodge Ram

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  Listing ID: 5356424
  Stock #: DU-2430
  VIN: 3C7WRNBL6FG669577

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

92,660KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 92,660 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, 4X4, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, AM/FM, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, ALCOA ALUMINUM WHEELS, 19500 LB GVW, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 10 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH CROSS BOX, LOWER TOOL BOXES, 8.6 FT ARCTIC POLY "V" PLOW AND MORE. HAS 92,660 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

