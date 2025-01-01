$9,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500c
Convertible Lounge
2015 Fiat 500c
Convertible Lounge
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3689
- Mileage 132,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Convertible with Bluetooth, heated seats, power options including power roof, Aux/USB connectivity and much more, very economical and cute and in great shape, well maintained, Carfax shows an incident with zero claim in 2017, priced to sell at $9,950 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.
Financing available for all kinds of credit.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Summit Auto Brokers
Summit Auto Brokers
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202