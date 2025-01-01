Menu
Convertible with Bluetooth, heated seats, power options including power roof, Aux/USB connectivity and much more, very economical and cute and in great shape, well maintained, Carfax shows an incident with zero claim in 2017,  priced to sell at $9,950 including certification, tax and licensing are extra. 

Financing available for all kinds of credit.

2015 Fiat 500c

132,774 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500c

Convertible Lounge

12103327

2015 Fiat 500c

Convertible Lounge

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,774KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C3CFFER5FT680257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3689
  • Mileage 132,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Convertible with Bluetooth, heated seats, power options including power roof, Aux/USB connectivity and much more, very economical and cute and in great shape, well maintained, Carfax shows an incident with zero claim in 2017,  priced to sell at $9,950 including certification, tax and licensing are extra. 

Financing available for all kinds of credit.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-737-6202

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2015 Fiat 500c