2015 Ford F-250

223,200 KM

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2015 Ford F-250

XL 8 ft Regular box 4x4

XL 8 ft Regular box 4x4

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

223,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B6XFED33497

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 223,200 KM

Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, 4X4, Regular Cab 8 foot box 137" WB, 6.2 Lit engine Tow package, alo equipped with aircondition, tilt, cruise control, Aux audio input, Microsoft Sync , despite the mileage this truck is in great shape it looks and drives perfect, well maintained and it is priced to sell at $22,950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

