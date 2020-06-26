2015 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L DIESEL, AUTO, A/C, TILT STEERING, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/STEREO, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, RUNNING BOARDS, 12 FT ALUMINUM DUMP, 19500 LB GVW PACKAGE AND MORE HAS 90,875 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5