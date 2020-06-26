Menu
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Ford F-550

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,875KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5313404
  • Stock #: DU-2255A
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT6FEA66735
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L DIESEL, AUTO, A/C, TILT STEERING, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/STEREO, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, RUNNING BOARDS, 12 FT ALUMINUM DUMP, 19500 LB GVW PACKAGE AND MORE HAS 90,875 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
