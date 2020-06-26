2015 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING TILT STEERING, AM/FM/STEREO/ 16 FT MORGAN INSULATED BOX WITH KEMLITE LINING, TIE BARS, RIBBED ALUMINUM FLOOR, 19,500 LB GVW , SELF CONTAINED CARRIER SUPRA 760 REEFER WITH ELECTRIC STAND BY, 96 " WIDE & 85" HIGH, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 134,812 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
