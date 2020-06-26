Menu
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Ford F-550

2015 Ford F-550

2015 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,812KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5313407
  • Stock #: RET-2403
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT8FEA19013
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING TILT STEERING, AM/FM/STEREO/ 16 FT MORGAN INSULATED BOX WITH KEMLITE LINING, TIE BARS, RIBBED ALUMINUM FLOOR, 19,500 LB GVW , SELF CONTAINED CARRIER SUPRA 760 REEFER WITH ELECTRIC STAND BY, 96 " WIDE & 85" HIGH, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 134,812 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
