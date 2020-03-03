Menu
2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$128,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,966KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4724163
  • Stock #: BU-2332
  • VIN: 1FVACXDT6FHGP1327
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

ALLISON 3500 RDS AUTOMATIC, AIR BRAKES, 33,000 LBS GVW, 6.7 CUMMINGS DIESEL , 14 FT SERVICE BOX PLUS 2 FEET PLATFORM, OUTRIGGERS, ALTEC AA55E 2 MAN BUCKET TRUCK,700 LBS BUCKET CAPACITY, PINDLE HITCH, A/C, AND MORE HAS ONLY 34,996 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CAALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

