2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

ALLISON 3500 RDS AUTOMATIC, AIR BRAKES, 33,000 LBS GVW, 6.7 CUMMINGS DIESEL , 14 FT SERVICE BOX PLUS 2 FEET PLATFORM, OUTRIGGERS, ALTEC AA55E 2 MAN BUCKET TRUCK,700 LBS BUCKET CAPACITY, PINDLE HITCH, A/C, AND MORE HAS ONLY 34,996 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CAALL NOW 1800-668-7415
