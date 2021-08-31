Menu
2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

95,529 KM

Details

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 7868808
  2. 7868808
  3. 7868808
  4. 7868808
  5. 7868808
  6. 7868808
  7. 7868808
  8. 7868808
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,529KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7868808
  Stock #: FD-2948
  VIN: 3ALACXDT9FDGK7599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FD-2948
  • Mileage 95,529 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, AIR SUSPENSION DRIVERS SEAT WIT 2 PASSENGER BENCH, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AIR BRAKES, AIR SUSPENSION, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE, HAS 59,359 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
