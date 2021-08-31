2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, AIR SUSPENSION DRIVERS SEAT WIT 2 PASSENGER BENCH, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AIR BRAKES, AIR SUSPENSION, 12,000 LB FRONT AXLE & 21,000 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE, HAS 59,359 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5