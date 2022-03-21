$88,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8697569
- Stock #: RET-3172
- VIN: 3ALACXDT2FDGT3972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # RET-3172
- Mileage 194,819 KM
Vehicle Description
CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 6 SPEED FULLER MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVERS SIDE BUCKET AIR SEAT, 2 PASSENGER BENCH, THERMOKING T880R REEFER SYSTEM, MORGAN 24 FT INSULATED & KEMLITE LINED ALUMINUM BOX, SCUFF PLATE AND NON SLIP FLOOR, SIDE DOOR WITH FULL WIDTH REAR BARN DOORS AND MORE. HAS 194,819 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.