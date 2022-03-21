Menu
2015 Freightliner M2 Business Class

194,819 KM

Details Description

$88,800

+ tax & licensing
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

194,819KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8697569
  Stock #: RET-3172
  VIN: 3ALACXDT2FDGT3972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # RET-3172
  Mileage 194,819 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 6 SPEED FULLER MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVERS SIDE BUCKET AIR SEAT, 2 PASSENGER BENCH, THERMOKING T880R REEFER SYSTEM, MORGAN 24 FT INSULATED & KEMLITE LINED ALUMINUM BOX, SCUFF PLATE AND NON SLIP FLOOR, SIDE DOOR WITH FULL WIDTH REAR BARN DOORS AND MORE. HAS 194,819 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-800-668-7415
